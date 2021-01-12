Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Otelco stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Otelco has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.72%.

Separately, Utd Genl Uk reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otelco in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services.

