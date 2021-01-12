Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Down 85.3% in December

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the December 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS OTSKY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.13. 10,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,581. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

