Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Down 85.3% in December

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the December 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS OTSKY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.13. 10,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,581. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98.
Otsuka Company Profile
