Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Update

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

OUTKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SEB Equities raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $$2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 0.80. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.