Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading 16.7% Higher

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded up 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.21 and last traded at $60.68. 7,420,194 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 3,698,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. Overstock.com’s revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

In other Overstock.com news, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,102.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

