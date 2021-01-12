OWNDATA Hits Market Cap of $1.93 Million (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 125.3% against the US dollar. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $40.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00053307 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001772 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002741 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002724 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014205 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.