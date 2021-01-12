Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Up 419.2% in December

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,600 shares, an increase of 419.2% from the December 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth $60,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth about $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 110.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 161,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $169.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 182.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXSQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

