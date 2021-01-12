Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) Trading Up 0.2%

Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.04 and last traded at $32.97. Approximately 4,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 19,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.89% of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

