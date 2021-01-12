Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) Shares Down 2%

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.49. 15,624 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 86.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period.

