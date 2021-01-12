Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.74 and last traded at $37.74. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.40% of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

