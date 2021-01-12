Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pacific Basin Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $979.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

