Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 910,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,946,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,271,905 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,275,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,332,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after buying an additional 91,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

