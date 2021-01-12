Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $147.23. The stock had a trading volume of 515,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,618. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

