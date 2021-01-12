Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Update

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, a growth of 712.3% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,762,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PALAF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. 1,156,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,428. The company has a quick ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Paladin Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.
About Paladin Energy
