Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Update

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, a growth of 712.3% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,762,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PALAF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. 1,156,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,428. The company has a quick ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Paladin Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

