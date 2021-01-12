PancakeSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.24 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $48.24 million and $3.93 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00112585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00268760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00063309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00063372 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 141,930,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,927,603 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.