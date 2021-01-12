Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 443.4% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS PTHRF opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. Pantheon Resources has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.60.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interest in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

