Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 443.4% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS PTHRF opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. Pantheon Resources has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.60.
About Pantheon Resources
