Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading Up 7%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.59. Approximately 249,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 256,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $787.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $689.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.04 million. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 19.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 491,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

