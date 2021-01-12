Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.19 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $143,911.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002059 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 583,987,147 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

