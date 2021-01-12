Parachute Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $308,023.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00015185 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002010 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 584,409,979 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.