Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in December

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on PRXXF. Citigroup began coverage on Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRXXF remained flat at $$30.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 643. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. Paradox Interactive AB has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company publishes titles, as well as music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

