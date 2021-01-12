PARSIQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.87 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001787 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $62.87 million and $3.57 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00051725 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002732 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002711 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014078 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,703,312 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars.

