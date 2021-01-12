Particl (PART) Tops One Day Volume of $12,008.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, Particl has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $12,008.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006189 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,747,186 coins and its circulating supply is 9,712,689 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.