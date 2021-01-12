Patientory Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Patientory token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $559,657.24 and approximately $5,374.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00039536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.67 or 0.04169632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.37 or 0.00338663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Patientory

PTOY is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

