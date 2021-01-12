PAX Gold Market Cap Achieves $97.39 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $97.39 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,865.88 or 0.05560082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00041050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.77 or 0.00380735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.73 or 0.04266362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 52,194 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

