Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Receives Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSO. Barclays lowered shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE PSO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 52,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,620. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pearson has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 18.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 26.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

