Peercoin Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $73,572.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000941 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00037182 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,701,200 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

