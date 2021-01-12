PegNet Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,121.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, PegNet has traded 5% higher against the dollar. PegNet has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $1,121.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00023902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00111177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00256929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00064244 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00060878 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,182,521,970 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars.

