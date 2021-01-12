Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Peninsula Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PENMF stock remained flat at $$0.12 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,429. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.20. Peninsula Energy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

