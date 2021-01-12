PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,700 shares, an increase of 317.7% from the December 15th total of 152,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PNNT opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.11 million, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

