People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.05 and last traded at C$15.06. Approximately 345,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,352,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEO shares. Canaccord Genuity cut People Co. (PEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.75 to C$15.22 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC raised their target price on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lowered People Co. (PEO.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.22 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$14.50 to C$15.22 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -456.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.94.

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.32 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that People Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People Co. (PEO.V) Company Profile (CVE:PEO)

People Corporation delivers employee group benefit consulting, third-party benefits administration, and pension and human resources consulting services to help companies recruit, retain, and reward employees. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan marketing and recommendations, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

