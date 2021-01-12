Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.8% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $128.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,048,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,370,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

