Peoples Financial Services CORP. Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Eastern Bank grew its stake in PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,059,000 after acquiring an additional 277,914 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 510,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,793,000 after acquiring an additional 33,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $237.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,977. The company has a market capitalization of $278.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $244.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

