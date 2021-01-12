Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 3,720 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,554,000 after buying an additional 229,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after buying an additional 649,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after acquiring an additional 177,390 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. 1,379,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,112,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

