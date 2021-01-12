Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 650 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2,376.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $2,053,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.16. The company had a trading volume of 22,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,807. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

