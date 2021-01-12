Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 760 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,060 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.8% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

MSFT stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,425,893. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.32.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

