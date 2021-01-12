PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $80,736.33 and approximately $223.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,560,114 coins and its circulating supply is 41,352,417 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

