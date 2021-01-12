PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Decreased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.43. 5,141,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

