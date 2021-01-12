Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 1,018 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,275,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.43. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $406.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.34.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.