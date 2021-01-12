Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 1,018 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,275,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.43. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $406.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.34.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

