Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 1,379 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.7% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,616,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,141,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

