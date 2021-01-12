Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 280.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $18.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,737.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,764.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,604.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

