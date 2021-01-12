Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 45.7% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 166,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,802,000 after buying an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.21 and a 200 day moving average of $198.64. The stock has a market cap of $278.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $244.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

