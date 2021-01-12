Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.9% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,010,000 after acquiring an additional 106,749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

PG stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,328,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,929. The company has a market cap of $339.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day moving average is $135.63.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares in the company, valued at $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

