Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.21. The stock had a trading volume of 823,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,154. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.04. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

