Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,889,000 after acquiring an additional 190,480 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 26.4% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,900,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $117.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.00. The company has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.