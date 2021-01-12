Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 1,583 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 95,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $93.85. 2,093,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,489. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

