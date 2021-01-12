Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 212,793 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 282.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,793 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 6.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.68. 2,179,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,999. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

