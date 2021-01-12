Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) PT Set at €178.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €178.00 ($209.41) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RI. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €168.00 ($197.65).

Get Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) alerts:

RI opened at €156.80 ($184.47) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €157.73 and its 200 day moving average is €147.00. Pernod Ricard SA has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.