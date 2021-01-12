Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Tops $2.03

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00005944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $36.09 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 35% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00112149 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00262281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00064713 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00062243 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,780,298 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

