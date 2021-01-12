Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRGO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Perrigo by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1,183.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.55. 43,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,677. Perrigo has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

