Perrigo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,100 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,275% compared to the average daily volume of 80 put options.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.
In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
