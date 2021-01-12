Perrigo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,100 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,275% compared to the average daily volume of 80 put options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,198,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,199,000 after buying an additional 215,903 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,844,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 190,995 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,155,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,937,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Perrigo by 253.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,403,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

