Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSNL. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. Analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 196,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $5,472,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $81,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,970 shares of company stock worth $11,532,331 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Personalis by 7.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Personalis by 607.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Personalis by 25.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.